MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky refuses to accept the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen, fearing that doing so would expose the true scale of the country’s military losses, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

According to the envoy, Kiev’s refusal is driven not only by fear of public outrage but also by an unwillingness to compensate the families of the fallen.

"Ukraine has now taken the position of an ostrich - Zelensky has simply stuck his head in the sand to hide from everything," he remarked.

Miroshnik pointed to a discrepancy in reported figures. While Zelensky previously claimed 45,000 Ukrainian servicemen had died over three years, Russia, he said, is prepared to hand over a single batch of 6,000 bodies.

"This is not the limit - this is just the beginning," Miroshnik stressed. "Zelensky is terrified by this number, because it reveals the lie. It would force him to explain: where did these 6,000 come from, if the total is only 45,000?" "Zelensky's office is very scared that this could unite people, provoking some kind of unrest, which could inflame the situation and somehow affect the domestic agenda," he clarified.

The second reason Zelensky refuses to accept the bodies, in the envoy's view, is Kiev's unwillingness to provide payments to the families of the dead.

"They employ an entire toolkit of bureaucratic tricks to deny these payments - and these aren’t small sums," the diplomat added.

Earlier, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in negotiations with the Ukrainian side and aide to the Russian president, stated that on June 6, in full accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia launched a humanitarian initiative to return over 6,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers. The plan also included the exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as POWs under the age of 25.

However, Medinsky reported that "the Ukrainian side unexpectedly postponed both the reception of the bodies and the prisoner exchange for an indefinite period.".