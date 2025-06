DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are retreating from their positions in the settlement of Komar in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"The enemy is sustaining heavy casualties in Komar, due to which it has begun to retreat from its positions," the source said.

The Ukrainian military tried to deploy reserves to that community but most of them were destroyed by Russia’s air strikes, he added.