DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. A Russian FAB bomb destroyed a platoon of the Ukrainian army’s 141st mechanized brigade in the settlement of Mirnoye in the southwest of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"A FAB bomb destroyed 20 Ukrainian servicemen of the 141st brigade," the source said.

The strikes by Russian forces destroyed a considerable part of the Ukrainian army’s battalion deployed to hold defense in that frontline area, the source added.