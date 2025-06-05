Russia, Chad reaffirm plans to step up political dialogue — MFA

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as deputy foreign minister, has held a meeting with Chad’s Ambassador to Moscow Adam Bechir Mahamoud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed pressing issues related to the further development of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Chad, with a focus on expanding trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian ties. They confirmed that both Moscow and N'Djamena were determined to step up political dialogue and boost coordination on the international stage," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the meeting was initiated by the African nation’s envoy.