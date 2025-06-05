West tries to prevent Russia's return to ECOSOC with pressure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia, elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), despite undisguised pressure from Western countries, will continue to defend the interests of the states of the global South and East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On June 4, in New York, during the elections to the UN General Assembly, the Russian Federation was re-elected to the ECOSOC for the period 2026-2028. The Russian application was supported by two thirds of the UN member states participating in the vote," the ministry said in a statement.

"Russia's election to the ECOSOC put an end to the politicized campaign of unfriendly states to block the Russian candidacy to the council. Using procedural tricks and undisguised pressure on the delegations, Western countries in every possible way prevented Russia's return to the ECOSOC. We are grateful to all 115 UN member states who voted for the Russian application. We regard this as a sign of trust and support for our country's foreign policy towards the socio-economic direction of the UN's activities."

The ministry said that Russia, as a member of the council, intends to help ensure the effectiveness and balance of international development efforts, as well as strengthen genuine multilateralism and depoliticization.

"At the same time, the Russian Federation will continue to defend the interests of the states of the global South and East, countries in special situations, as well as develop a constructive dialogue with all interested delegations," the ministry added.

The ECOSOC is one of the six main agencies of the United Nations and is responsible for coordinating the economic, social and humanitarian activities of the international system.