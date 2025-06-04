Crimean bridge unaffected by Kiev’s attack, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces did attack the Crimean Bridge, but it was not damaged, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"It is true that there was an explosion, but nothing was damaged," Peskov. "The bridge is operational."

The previous day, Ukrainian forces announced that they had successfully targeted the Crimean Bridge. They supplemented their claim with footage of an explosion, though they did not offer any evidence of resulting damage. In response to the threat of further attacks, the bridge was temporarily closed twice for brief periods. However, these closures did not lead to significant disruptions, and the bridge is now fully open for normal traffic.