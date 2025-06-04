Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 70 UAVs in 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Volokonovky district, the villages of Borisovka and Grushevka came under attacks by six UAVs. In the village of Afonyevka, an 18-year-old young man suffered injuries after an ‘object’ that he described as resembling a lighter, which he found and picked up on the street, exploded in his hands. He received medical assistance at the Valuiki central district hospital and is currently undergoing medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The circumstances of the incident are being established by emergency services. The attacks damaged a gas pipe, two private homes, an outbuilding and three cars in the village of Grushevka," the governor wrote.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Belgorodsky district with 24 UAVs, of which 14 were shot down by air defense systems. Three civilians suffered wounds. They received medical assistance at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 and now continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The Ukrainian attacks damaged several private homes, cars, windows in an apartment of a two-story residential building, warehouse premises of an enterprise, a gas pipe, a commercial facility and fences of households. Air defenses downed a Ukrainian UAV over Belgorod and its falling debris damaged a commercial facility and a car, he said.

The Borisovsky district came under an attack by five Ukrainian UAVs, of which three were shot down. The attack damaged a car, a private home and a fence of another household. The Valuisky municipal district was attacked by seven Ukrainian drones, five of which were suppressed. A truck was damaged in the attack. The Graivoronsky district came under four bombardments by 22 munitions and attacks by nine Ukrainian UAVs, one of which was shot down. A private household was damaged in the attack, the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under 18 bombardments with 121 munitions and attacks by seven Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged private homes, an outbuilding and a car. The Shebekinsky municipal district came under a bombardment by seven munitions and attacks by 16 Ukrainian drones, of which 11 were suppressed and shot down. The attacks damaged a workshop of a production facility, a private home, a truck and a car and an ensuing fire destroyed a structure on the premises of a non-operational agribusiness, he said.