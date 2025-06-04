Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Redkodub in Donetsk region — military expert

LUGANSK, June 4. /TASS/. Russian fighters have breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses near the settlement of Redkodub in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and crossed the Nitrius River, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Our forward units have breached the defensive line of Ukrainian militants west of the settlement of Redkodub in the DPR in active offensive operations and crossed the Nitrius River in force from the march," the military expert said.

The Ukrainian military did not expect such a swift advance by Russian forces and did not properly prepare the second and third defensive lines, he said.