Istanbul to remain venue for Moscow-Kiev talks — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The question of choosing an alternative venue for Russia-Ukraine talks is not even being raised, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told TASS.

The senior Russian diplomat was asked whether the Vatican can host the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks. He replied: "[Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov has already articulated our point of view. Istanbul is a venue that has already accumulated certain experience of communication."

In his opinion, "the question is not about venue, it’s about the essence."

"That is why choosing a new venue is totally out of question," Grushko said.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the slightly more than an hour-long meeting, the sides spoke Russian. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.

Following the talks, Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia will unilaterally hand over to the Ukrainian side 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Russia and Ukraine also agreed to exchange the badly wounded, the sick and young men under 25 in the all for all format - at least 1,000 on each part. Apart from that, the Russian side proposed a brief two or three-day ceasefire at certain frontline sections. In addition, according to Medinsky, the Ukrainian side handed over a list with the names of 339 children who lost contact with their parents.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Ukraine’s delegation, said that Kiev proposes to hold another round of talks some time between June 20 and 30.