Terror attacks in Kursk, Bryansk regions aimed to intimidate Russians, official says

KURSK, June 3. /TASS/. Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein has asserted that terror attacks on bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were carried out in order to intimidate civilians.

Everyone involved in the crimes will be held liable, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"All of this was done with one goal in mind - to intimidate our people, to break apart our society. But the enemy will not succeed in accomplishing either! At all times, our people have overcome hardships together - shoulder to shoulder, every step of the way! Everyone involved in these barbaric crimes will definitely be held responsible for their ill deeds," he stated.

Khinshtein added that such crimes cannot and will not be condoned.

On May 3, Russia’s Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that the agency is investigating the criminal case of bridge explosions in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on charges of terrorism.

About terror attacks

Overnight on May 31, an automotive bridge collapsed in the Bryansk Region. The bridge and a truck driving across it fell on a Klimov-Moscow passenger train. The press service of Moscow Railway said that the incident was caused by "illegal interference" with transport operations. According to regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz, over 100 people were injured and seven died in the accident.

Another railway bridge was blown up in the Zheleznogorsky District of the Kursk Region around 3 a.m. local time (12 a.m. GMT) on June 1, with the train falling onto a highway. On instructions from Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, the criminal cases on the incidents in the Bryansk and Kursk regions have been handed over to the agency’s Main Investigative Directorate.