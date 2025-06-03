MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Ukraine's recognition of the territories of Donbass and Crimea as part of Russia should serve as the starting point for building further relations between the two countries. Such recognition is a matter of historical truth and justice, according to Olga Bas, a senator from the Lugansk People's Republic, who commented to TASS on Russia's memorandum following the second round of negotiations in Istanbul.

TASS published the text of the Russian memorandum. The document envisions a final settlement in Ukraine, including Kiev's renunciation of its radical nationalist course, protection of the country's Russian-speaking residents, and the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian regions, including those that joined Russia after 2022.

"Recognition of Crimea and Donbass as part of Russia is a matter of justice and historical truth. I believe that this recognition should form the basis for further relations between our peoples. Ukraine's neutrality is also an important aspect that will prevent further escalation of the conflict and ensure stability. I hope that Ukraine will be able to find its own way without external pressure," Bas said.

The senator added that elections and amnesties in Ukraine could contribute to reconciliation and the restoration of trust between the parties to the conflict. Meanwhile, a complete ceasefire and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces "will create conditions for the normalization of life in the territories that have suffered from Ukrainian aggression."

"As a senator from the LPR, I can say that the memorandum proposed by Russia is an important step towards resolving the conflict and restoring peace in our land. We see this document as an opportunity for Ukraine and Russia to begin a dialogue that will lead to the long-awaited cessation of hostilities," Bas noted.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, with the delegations communicating in Russian. The parties exchanged documents outlining their visions for aspects of conflict resolution.