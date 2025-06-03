Residents of village near Irkutsk shot down about five Ukrainian drones

IRKUTSK, June 3. /TASS/. Residents of a village in the Usolye district of the Irkutsk Region successfully intercepted approximately five unmanned aerial vehicles during a recent drone attack, according to district mayor Vitaly Matyukha.

The incident marks the first known drone assault in Siberia, which occurred on June 1 in the community of Sredny. The exact number of UAVs involved remains uncertain, but reports indicate they were launched from a truck.

"About five drones are known to have been shot down," Matyukha stated. He also noted that the entire village mobilized to repel the attack. Additionally, a small group of 3-4 individuals was observed moving along the highway, searching for the drone launch site. While the mayor did not disclose the village's name or the identities of those involved, he assured that they would "definitely be rewarded."

One local resident, Alexander Zuyev, who participated in shooting down the drones, described the situation as tense. "It’s true that some drones were brought down with shotguns," he told TASS.