LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the UK has rejected Britain’s assertions that Russia is allegedly carrying out daily cyberattacks against the United Kingdom.

"The Embassy firmly rejects these fabricated and absurd allegations. It is a pity that, having replaced the Conservatives in power, Labor continues to pump the same Russophobic nonsense to mask their failures in the economy and justify escalating military expenditures. We let these Orwellian 'Two Minutes Hate' rest on the conscience of their initiators in Downing Street," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"Russia poses no threat to the United Kingdom and its people. We are not hatching aggressive plans and are not going to attack Albion. We have no interest or need for this at all," the embassy emphasized. "If the British government really wanted to strengthen its national and regional security, it should have stopped the ‘proxy war’ unleashed against Russia by the hands of the Kiev-controlled regime at the soonest turn instead of whipping up military hysteria. It could have embarked on the path of promoting a comprehensive peaceful settlement," the Russian diplomats stated.