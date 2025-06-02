Russia to unilaterally transfer 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian service members — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia will unilaterally hand over about 6,000 frozen bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine next week, Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the second round of peace talks with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul told reporters on Monday.

"First of all, we will unilaterally hand over 6,000 frozen bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and officers to the Ukrainian side. We have kept them. We have identified all whom we could, held DNA tests and found out who they are," Medinsky said.

"Next week, we will transfer these bodies to the Ukrainian side so that they can bury them in a human manner," Russia’s chief negotiator said.

Russia is also ready to receive the bodies of Russian servicemen, if the Ukrainian side has them, he added.

"If they have some bodies, we will also receive them. So far, we do not know about that," Medinsky said.