Russia hands over two-part memorandum to Ukraine — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The memorandum Russia handed over to the Ukrainian side today in Istanbul consists of two parts, Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.

"We handed over to the Ukrainian side our memorandum, which consists of two parts. The first one is about how to reach a truly lasting peace. The second part highlights the steps to be taken toward a real ceasefire," he said, adding that the second part provides for several options. "To do this or that way," he noted.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks kicked off at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m.)

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative after a more than three-year pause.