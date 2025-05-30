Project to set up Russian military base in Central African Republic in progress — envoy

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Bangui are working on the issue of establishing a Russian military base in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov told Izvestia.

"The project is currently being developed, and the two sides’ agencies are discussing mutually acceptable terms for its implementation," the Russian diplomat said.

Namely, the issue is being addressed through the two countries’ defense ministries, Bikantov specified. "Hopefully, the sides can reach the necessary agreements in the future," he said.