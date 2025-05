MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received in the Kremlin Akie Abe, the widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin has received in the Kremlin Akie Abe - the widow of Japan’s assassinated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - who is now in Moscow," the Kremlin spokesman said.