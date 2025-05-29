LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian army has seized a highland area by taking Stroyevka in the Kharkov Region and is making progress west of it near Kamenka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With the capture of Stroyevka, the Russian forces are accomplishing several strategic objectives simultaneously. Primarily, this village is situated on elevated terrain, which influences our positions along the engagement line. Additionally, considering the broader operational landscape, our troops are advancing from Kamenka, located southwest of Stroyevka," he explained.

The Russian Western military group announced earlier that they liberated Stroyevka on May 29.