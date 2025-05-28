LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. According to military expert Andrey Marochko, who was speaking to TASS, the Russian military’s takeover of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region has resulted in the clearance of a segment of Russia’s administrative border and the establishment of a moderate buffer zone.

He explained, "The capture of Konstantinovka has enabled our forces to push Ukrainian forces back and secure a small area along the border. Currently, our troops are operating slightly northwest of Konstantinovka, advancing further and distancing Ukrainian militants from Russia’s border."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region on May 28.