Shoigu thanks Nicaragua for supporting Russia’s special military operation

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu has thanked Nicaragua for its support of the special military operation.

"I would especially like to thank the Sandinista leadership for publicly supporting our actions during Russia’s special military operation," Shoigu told Special Presidential Representative for the development of relations with Russia Laureano Ortega Murillo.

They are meeting on the sidelines of an international security forum.

"Nicaragua is a reliable, supportive ally of Russia in Latin America and in the international arena," Shoigu said.

According to him, the two countries are "bound by strong bonds of friendship, time-tested strategic partnership relations and mutual support that is not subject to the changing political environment."

Shoigu also thanked Murillo for his participation in the celebrations in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.