LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have narrowed the distance to the border with Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region to 2 km after taking the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is now less than 2 km from the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole to the administrative border of the Russian Federation with the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Naturally, our troops will now move forward in that direction to clear that sector of Ukrainian militants," the expert said.

The settlement of Zelyonoye Pole also borders on the Zaporozhye Region, he added.

"This liberation will cover our flanks to some extent and our units stationed in Gulyaipole. In Gulyaipole, our troops are also getting more active and, naturally, with the liberation of Zelyonoye Pole, it will be somewhat easier for them to move already in the Zaporozhye direction," Marochko said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic on May 28.