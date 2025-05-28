Kremlin hopes Berlin won’t stymie settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hopes that Berlin's irresponsible position will not become a serious hurdle on the pathway to a peace settlement in Ukraine.

He made the comment in response to a statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about long-range weapons. Merze reiterated on Wednesday that weapons are supplied to Ukraine without any restrictions on the range of strikes inside Russian territory.

"This is a very dangerous trend. This is Germany taking an irresponsible position. I hope it will not become a serious obstacle to further attempts at a peace settlement," he said.

On May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country was lifting all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. According to the politician, the UK and France made the same decision.

During Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s tenure from 2021-2025, Germany supported Ukraine with arms, lifting a long-standing ban on the supply of German weapons to conflict zones. At the same time, Scholz refused to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles that have a range of up to 500 kilometers, which Kiev intended to use to strike deep into Russian territory. Even before taking office as chancellor on May 6, Merz repeatedly said the missiles could be given to Kiev. However, on May 15, he said Germany had no plans to supply such missiles and their importance for Ukraine was exaggerated.