Shoigu thanks North Korean fighters that helped defend Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu expressed gratitude to North Korean soldiers, saying they defended the Kursk Region as their own homeland.

"I would like to express my special gratitude for the feat of Korean soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters to defend the Kursk Region as their own homeland," he said at a meeting with North Korea’s State Security Minister Ri Chang-dae.

He said it was delightful to see televised footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly greeting North Korean combat leaders that attended the Victory Day Parade on Red Square on May 9.

"As a follow-up to the agreements reached between Vladimir Putin and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, we will continue to work on the perpetuation of the memory of our Korean brothers that fell in the fight against the neo-Nazi plague," Shoigu said.