Putin believes Russia and Yemen have good prospects for cooperation in energy sector

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia and Yemen have good prospects for economic cooperation, which is especially true for the agricultural and energy sectors.

"There are very good promising areas, I mean agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy," Putin said at a meeting in the Kremlin with Chairman of the Presidential Governing Council of Yemen Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi.

The Russian president stressed that the two countries maintain many contacts and have many promising areas.

"First of all, we are talking about developing trade and economic ties. These relations are developing successfully with Yemen. Overall, we have a satisfactory volume of trade, somewhere around $400 million," Putin noted.

The Russian leader expressed hope for the earliest possible resumption of the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission. He paid special attention to personnel training.

"Currently, about one and a half thousand citizens of your country are studying in Russia, 400 of them - on our budgetary basis. We believe that this is a very important area, not only because it has such a pronounced humanitarian nature and helps to train personnel, but because it creates conditions for communication between people, which is very important for interaction in all the other areas I just mentioned," the President concluded.