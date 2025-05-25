Finland’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy over alleged airspace violation — TV

STOCKHOLM, May 26. /TASS/. The Finnish Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Helsinki Pavel Kuznetsov over the alleged violation of the country’s airspace by two Russian military aircraft, Yle, Finland’s national public broadcasting company, reported.

According to its information, the breach purportedly took place on May 23 near the coastal town of Porvoo. Yle added that the Russian envoy will be handed a note.

In February, the Finnish Foreign Ministry also summoned the Russian ambassador over the purported airspace violation in the Gulf of Finland.