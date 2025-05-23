Russian ambassador to Bern rules out holding talks on Ukraine in Switzerland

GENEVA, May 23. /TASS/. Russian envoy to Bern Sergey Garmonin believes that the issue of holding a meeting on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict on Swiss territory is mostly speculative in nature.

"If the current dynamics and the Swiss authorities' frankly pro-Kiev stance persist, the question of organizing such a meeting in Switzerland is rather speculative," Garmonin said in response to a TASS inquiry.

According to him, in recent days, the Russian side has noticed active Swiss diplomatic efforts to promote mediation in Ukraine. "Apparently, official Bern has seen an opportunity for itself and is now seeking to take advantage of it," the ambassador emphasized.

He noted that Moscow has not observed "structural changes in Bern's foreign policy course, which remains openly unfriendly" toward Russia, not to mention the increasing cooperation between Switzerland and NATO with the EU. The diplomat stressed tthat there is no shortage of potential intermediary countries for organizing Russian-Ukrainian contacts.

On May 19, Vladimir Zelensky declared his readiness to hold direct talks with Russia. He listed Turkey, the Vatican, and Switzerland as potential venues for the meeting. Later, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nicolas Bidault confirmed to the Le Temps newspaper that Bern was ready to offer its mediation services to support a full-fledged peace process.