Russian senator says India, Pakistan may need no mediators to settle conflict peacefully

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. It is not ruled out that India and Pakistan will need no mediators to settle their conflict peacefully, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"Do the parties need mediators? It’s difficult to say. I believe that the war must be ended peacefully, through talks and diplomatic efforts. Let us hope that the parties will be able to reach accord. If any international mediation is needed, I think there will be those who can do this. But I don’t think it will be needed," said Andrey Denisov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian Federation Council, or upper house of parliament.

The senator said that he hopes that the conflict will not escalate further and the parties "will be wise enough to avoid the dramatic development of the situation.".