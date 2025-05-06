MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kiev leadership appears firmly committed to prolonging the conflict, and an attempted drone assault overnight targeting civilian sites in Russia only reinforces this, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Kiev regime continues to reveal its position and priorities. Its course is clearly focused on sustaining the war," he said. "It persists in targeting civilian infrastructure in its attempts to inflict damage."

Russia has consistently expressed readiness to settle differences with Kiev through negotiations and periodically introduces peace initiatives. Moscow has undertaken goodwill efforts, including a ceasefire declared last month for Easter. Another temporary truce is anticipated during the upcoming celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Kiev, however, has repeatedly refused to reciprocate. Shortly after Russia’s May ceasefire offer, Ukrainian authorities issued threats against Victory Day events in Moscow, and on Tuesday night, launched hundreds of drones at civilian areas across Russia.

Russia’s truce proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin said "combat operations will be halted during this interval." The Russian leader made the call for humanitarian purposes.

The Easter ceasefire was introduced by President Putin ahead of the holiday in early April during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, where the president called on Ukraine to respect the pause in hostilities. Gerasimov issued orders instructing all Russian units involved in the special military operation to cease fire. The truce lasted from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, totaling 30 hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on April 21 that Ukrainian forces had committed 4,900 violations of the ceasefire. The Kiev regime continued launching attacks against Russian military positions and civilian zones in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions, as well as Crimea.