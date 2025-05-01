MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone attack on the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region makes it clear that Vladimir Zelensky’s peaceful rhetoric is nothing but idle talk, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"This is part of the Kiev regime’s policy, which it is responsible for. Those who carried out the attack may be brought to justice under the rules of war but political leaders will have to stand trial for committing war crimes and violating international humanitarian law. Zelensky’s peaceful rhetoric is the idle talk of an irresponsible clown, while his actions include killing and injuring civilians in Alyoshki," the diplomat pointed out.

Miroshnik pointed out that the attack had deliberately targeted civilians. "They carried out the strike literally looking into the eyes of their victims through the cameras of their drones, on a public holiday when the market was overcrowded," he said.