Military operation in Ukraine

Russia shots down 34 Ukrainian drones over five regions overnight

According to the governor of the Vladimir Region in central Russia, Alexander Avdeyev, fire erupted at a warehouse in Murom after debris from downed drones fell
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Over the past night, air defenses destroyed and intercepted 34 Ukrainian drones in the skies over five Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 34 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, namely 15 over the Kursk Region, eight over the Bryansk Region, seven over the Oryol Region, three over the Vladimir Region, and one over the Belgorod Region," the ministry specified.

According to the governor of the Vladimir Region in central Russia, Alexander Avdeyev, fire erupted at a warehouse in Murom after debris from downed drones fell. Two buildings were damaged in the drone attack, the official wrote on his Telegram channel. No one has been injured though, he added, citing preliminary data.

The fire has been localized on an area of 720 square meters, Avdeyev reported.

