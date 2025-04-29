MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine must end with its victory and the destruction of the Kiev regime, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We need to win the special military operation and Ukraine. And we also need to destroy the neo-Nazi Kiev regime. I’m talking only about the regime because the future of the state will be decided later. When these murderous degenerates and crazy freaks say something, it’s not always on behalf of the Ukrainian people," he pointed out in a lecture at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

Medvedev also emphasized the need to take every measure to make sure that a regime like that was never revived in any other country because "the price is too high."