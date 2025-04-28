Official views liberation of Kamenka as bridgehead for Russian advancement toward Kupyansk

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The liberation of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region by Russian forces will expand the bridgehead for their advancement toward Kupyansk on the right bank of the Oskol River, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup West had liberated the locality of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region. Earlier, Ganchev said in an interview with TASS that Russian forces are expanding their zone of control on the right bank of the Oskol near Dvurechnaya and that they are also advancing on the left bank so that they can close in on enemy positions in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. They have less than 7 km to go to reach the town.

"The liberation of Kamenka would help expand the bridgehead for further advancement near Dvurechnaya on the right bank of the Oskol," Ganchev said.