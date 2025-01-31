Poland adds 28 companies to anti-Russia sanctions list in 2024 — Deputy Interior Minister

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Polish authorities added 28 companies to the anti-Russian sanctions list in 2024, while three legal entities were removed from it, Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Czeslaw Mroczek said on the air of the RMF FM radio station.

"As for the last year's statistics, [during this period] 28 additions were made to the sanctions list, 18 companies were denied removal from the list and three were removed from it," the politician said.

In April 2022, the Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration made a list of sanctions against Russia in relation to companies operating in the republic. As of January 28, 2025, it included 93 legal entities.