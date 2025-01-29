Lukashenko’s first visit to Russia after re-election not yet planned — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's first visit to Russia after his re-election has not yet been scheduled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So far, there is no such visit on the agenda," he said.

"As you know, the relations between Russia and Belarus are multidimensional, they are very close and allied. That is why they are an inalienable part of the agenda of both [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and President Lukashenko," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Belarusian Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko said incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election with 86.82% of the vote. Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Oleg Gaidukevich garnered 2.02%, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya received 1.86%, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Communist Party Sergey Syrankov was backed by 3.21%, while Republican Party of Labor and Justice Chairman Alexander Khizhnyak secured 1.74%. A total of 3.6% of Belarusians voted against all candidates. The Central Election Commission plans to officially announce the presidential election results on February 3.