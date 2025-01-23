Interaction between Lavrov, new top US diplomat Rubio not yet discussed — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The possibility of interaction between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not yet been discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"At this point, this interaction has not yet been discussed," she said, replying to a question about the possibility of Lavrov and Rubio touching base.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted earlier, Moscow is open for dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukraine conflict, with the most important thing being the elimination of the root causes of the crisis. He confirmed that Russia takes into account the statements by US President Donald Trump and his team about their wish to restore interaction as well as about the need to do everything possible to prevent a third world war.