Moscow hopes Israel-Hamas accord promotes lasting stability — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip will serve as a foundation for enduring stabilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"We hope the agreement's implementation will lead to long-term stability in Gaza, allow displaced persons to return, and facilitate reconstruction of what was destroyed during the conflict. Additionally, we expect Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees exchanged under this accord to reunite with their families. It is our hope that Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, presently in Gaza, will be among those freed," Zakharova emphasized.

The diplomat also highlighted that "representatives of the incoming US administration" were involved in the final stages of negotiations. "This achievement was primarily due to the persistent mediation by Qatari and Egyptian diplomats, whose efforts merit recognition," she added.

The spokeswoman also expressed hope that the implementation of the relevant agreements "will create the preconditions for improving the situation in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen."

"We believe that the conclusion of this agreement will help create the necessary conditions for establishing a comprehensive political resolution of the Palestinian issue on a universally recognized international legal basis. The ultimate goal is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel," she continued. "We are convinced that there is no reasonable alternative to such an approach. Only the realization of this two-state formula, endorsed by resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council, will help the peoples of the Middle East break the cycle of violence and establish lasting peace," she concluded.

The agreement

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced Wednesday evening that through the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held within the enclave. The ceasefire is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19.