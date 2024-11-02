Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over past day

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region as a result of successful offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 71st jaeger, 107th, 116th and 129th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Glubokoye, Volchansk, Stroyevka and Perovskoye in the Kharkov Region. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 470 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup West units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 44th and 116th mechanized, 3rd assault and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Golubovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the area of the Serebryanka forestry. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 470 personnel, a tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, four motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 800 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 72nd and 33rd mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Yelizavetovka, Kurakhovo and Dalneye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 800 personnel, ten motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 535 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 95th air assault, 35th marine infantry, 101st and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Voznesenka, Sukhaya Balka and Druzhba in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 535 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a 152mm Dana self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two foreign-made artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 152nd jaeger brigades, 48th assault battalion, 37th marine infantry and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Razdolnoye, Velikaya Novosyolka, Uspenovka, Makarovka and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a French-made 155mm Caesar howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 110th and 117th mechanized, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 121st, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Stepnoye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Veletenskoye, Sadovoye, Krupitsa and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, three motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian Kraken nationalist formation’s command center

Russian forces struck a command center of Ukraine’s Kraken nationalist formation and inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces hit an energy infrastructure site of the Ukrainian army, a command center of the Kraken nationalist formation, a military airfield and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian armed forces, a production workshop of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 50 Ukrainian UAVs, four ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 50 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made ATACMS missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 50 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 35,169 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 surface-to-air missile systems, 19,023 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 multiple rocket launchers, 17,176 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,930 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.