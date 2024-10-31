Moscow's talks with Hamas center around freeing Russian hostages — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has confirmed at a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin that Russia continues its work to liberate Russian citizens held by Hamas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, Bogdanov shared information about the persistent efforts of Russian diplomats to free Russian citizens held in Gaza. He also reiterated that this humanitarian task remains the top priority when talking with representatives of Hamas' political wing and that these efforts will continue, including via the Russian embassies in the Middle East," the ministry said.

Also at the meeting was Yelena Trufanova, the mother of Alexander Trufanov, a Russian citizen held hostage in the Gaza Strip.