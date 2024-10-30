Kremlin does not discuss details of top North Korean diplomat’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has redirected a question about North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s visit to Russia to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"This is about a minister of foreign affairs. You will have to turn to our Foreign Ministry for information," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question by reporters on the matter.

The official visit to Russia by the top North Korean diplomat kicked off on October 29. She has arrived in Vladivostok and will travel to Moscow.