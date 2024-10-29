Russian frigate's port call to Tunisia highlights strong bilateral relations — diplomat

BIZERTE /Tunisia/, October 29. /TASS/. The arrival of the Northern Fleet's Admiral Gorshkov frigate at Bizerte port signifies the strong and friendly ties between Russia and Tunisia, according to Vadim Barabanov, the Russian Charge d'Affaires in Tunisia.

"This visit is part of the multifaceted constructive cooperation between Russia and Tunisia, which includes military collaboration. The port call of a military vessel underscores the sincere and friendly relations that are crucial for both nations," he stated.

Barabanov noted the significance of the visit in the context of Tunisia's recent presidential election held on October 6, in which Kais Saied secured a second term. "The politician is friendly to Russia, so this port call reflects that sentiment," Barabanov said during a meeting with the commander of the frigate, Captain 2nd Rank Pavel Konov.

During the meeting, the Russian national anthem was played on board the frigate.

In the early hours of October 29, at 4:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. GMT), the Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov, on a long-distance sea voyage, entered Tunisia’s Bizerte port.

Several events are planned during the vessel's stay, involving the ship's command, Russian envoys to the country, and the Russian Cultural Centre.