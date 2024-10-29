Kremlin rejects accusations of Russia, China discrediting US authorities over hurricanes

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the accusations against Russia and China of discrediting the US authorities in connection with the recent hurricanes absolutely groundless.

"These are nothing but unsubstantiated allegations. We absolutely reject them. The frequency and variety of such accusations have gradually led us to treat them with humor," Peskov said, responding to a CNN report which, citing an anonymous source, accused Russia, China, and Cuba of spreading fake news about the authorities' actions in response to hurricanes Milton and Helen.

"Frankly speaking, we see all kinds of accusations against Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and so on. This is one of their favorite activities, which is already being performed as a ritual exercise: Russia should be blamed for everything first and foremost," the Kremlin spokesman said. However, he emphasized that "there have never been any reasoned accusations that in any way proved or at least tried to confirm that it could really concern Russia."