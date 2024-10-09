Russia hopes consultations on agricultural exports memorandum to bear fruit

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia hopes that consultations with UN representatives on implementation of the memorandum on deliveries of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the global market will be fruitful, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the press conference in conclusion of participation of the Russian delegation in the high level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We continue consultations [with UN representatives - TASS]. We see efforts of the UN team, we see at the same time that statements made by the Western countries on the freedom of access of our agricultural produce and fertilizers to the global market are not essentially true to the fact," the Russian diplomat said. "We hope therefore that the continuation of consultations will bear some small fruit," he noted. The Russian delegation and the UN representatives need to understand and overcome the twofold and hypocritical position of Western nations on this matter, Vershinin said.

The UN team endeavors to provide for resolution of key problems in accordance with the memorandum with Russia, Vershinin stressed. "It should be said that we also very frankly talked about that, that it does not fully work out because logistical issues, transactional issues are very complicated," he noted.