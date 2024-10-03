Beirut, Hezbollah ready to implement UNSC resolutions — Lebanon's ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Beirut and Hezbollah are ready to implement UN Security Council resolutions for peace in the Middle East, Lebanon’s ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar has told TASS in an interview.

"Right now and in light of the latest developments the Lebanese government has made it clear with the Speaker of the Parliament Mr. Nabih Berri who is very close to Hezbollah. The Lebanese government has made it very clear about its intention to respect and implement resolution 1701. There are no other indications till now that Hezbollah will reject it or will put obstacles in this way. Let's focus on the Lebanese government decision and the readiness of Lebanon regarding demand 1701," he said. "What I care about is the Lebanese government position you know, because it is the only side that can contact the international community and can pledge for it now. There is no secret that there was kind of difference between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government in the past."

On September 23, Israel launched an operation codenamed Northern Arrows against the Shiite organization Hezbollah and massive airstrikes on its military facilities. One of the strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah in Beirut on September 27. The Shiite organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.