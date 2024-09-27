Lavrov holds meeting with his counterparts from Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his counterparts from the member countries of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations on the margins of the events of the General Assembly of the world organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with the foreign ministers from the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly," the report, accompanied by a photo of the meeting, reads.

The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter is composed of 18 Member States: Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mali, Nicaragua, the State of Palestine, the Russian Federation, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, leading a Russian delegation, has arrived in New York to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. His address at the UN is slated for September 28. In the coming days, he will take part in several bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings.