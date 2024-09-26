Energy sector is foundation of global development — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The efficient and smoothly running energy sector is the real foundation of global development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"The modern energy sector is one of key industries, the real foundation of global development - when it is working smoothly, under transparent and clear rules," the head of state said.

"When fields are tapped and resources are developed and deliveries to the market are trouble-free, all of these things create the sound basis for growth of the economy, the social sphere, to increase prosperity of citizens," Putin noted.

At the same time, "this commonplace truth is less and less taken into account by those employing mechanisms of illegal sanctions" - Western countries believing that they can benefit from these restrictions, the Russian president added.