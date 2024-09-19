Russia-Serbia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to meet in November

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held at the end of November. The intergovernmental commission will be headed by the economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov from the Russian side and the government minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic from the Serbian side.

"We have gas talks ahead. It’s very good that Serbia’s delegation will come to our Russian Energy Week. <…> Moreover, the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in November," Russian State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Anastasiya Bondarenko said at the Eurasian Women's Forum.

