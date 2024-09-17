High technologies important for strengthening Russia’s industrial sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is currently strengthening its technological sovereignty and, in these conditions, advanced developments are particularly important, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the participants of the High Technologies championship.

"Your championship is an important and popular project. It unites talented young people, attracts them to solving serious technical and engineering problems, opens a wide field for the use of talents and creative forces, contributes to the popularization of professions related to high technologies, which are especially in demand today, when Russia is strengthening its industrial and personnel sovereignty," he said.

He noted that more than 3,000 students from specialized colleges and schoolchildren from Russia and abroad had made it to the final stage of the large-scale competition.