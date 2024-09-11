Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 28 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 28, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The 79th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on September 10. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading our delegation. His speech as part of the General Assembly's high-level week, which will be held on September 24-30, is scheduled for September 28," Zakharova announced.

"Sergey Lavrov will also attend various events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, including those of BRICS, the G20 and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter," the diplomat said. "In addition, the Russian foreign minister is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings, including a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," Zakharova added.

According to her, the General Assembly session will be held amid growing global tensions. "This trend is a direct consequence of the destructive line of the so-called collective West to maintain its elusive dominance on the global stage," the spokeswoman pointed out.

"Washington and its satellites do not shy away from the dirtiest methods, including colonial methods practiced by former metropoles. These are illegal unilateral sanctions, limiting access to new technologies, as well as military interventions," the diplomat added. Zakharova emphasized that the West's attempts to maintain its dominance are doomed to failure.