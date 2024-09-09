Int’l institutions unable to resolve crises in Ukraine, Gaza — de Gaulle’s grandson

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) and other international institutions have demonstrated their inability to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of General Charles de Gaulle, the founder of the Fifth French Republic, said.

"For more than two years, Ukraine has been the arena of a devastating conflict, which has brought about sanctions, sufferings, despair and a tragically great amount of casualties. A tragedy is raging in Palestine," he said during the awarding ceremony of the first Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater.

"With no real political will for peace, the scale of the conflicts is only growing," he stressed, adding that "international institutions have proved to be useless." "The International Criminal Court is impotent and United Nations Security Council resolutions remain unimplemented," he added.

At the same time, he said that his "heart is filled with hope" when he addresses the guests of the peace prize ceremony. "Because a solution to the challenges we are facing today will be inevitably found in a new multipolar world that will be built," he emphasized.

About the prize

The Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize Foundation was established on June 22, 2022. The prize is named after Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, one of the world’s greatest novelists and acclaimed humanist, a symbol of Russian culture. The prize is awarded for outstanding achievements in preventing wars and armed conflicts, forming a multipolar world order, and for peacekeeping initiatives.

The ceremony is held on the writer’s birthday.