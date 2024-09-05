Russian diplomat calls for probe into Israel’s violations of humanitarian law in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, September 5. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has called for an international investigation of Israel’s violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

"Violence and lawlessness are reigning in Gaza. We see alarming reports about violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli side, such as shelling attack on humanitarian convoys, mass graves of Palestinians with traces of torture and removed organs. These incidents, as well as the deaths of hostages need to be thoroughly investigated internationally," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip since early October 2023 has exceeded 40,800, with most of the victims being women and children.

In late December 2023, South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel before the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing the Genocide Convention. On January 26, the ICJ ordered that Israel take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide in the Palestinian enclave. Later, the court demanded that Israel immediately stop its military operation in Rafah and keep the Rafah crossing open for deliveries of humanitarian cargoes to the Palestiian enclave.